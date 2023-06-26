Broncos coach Sean Payton appreciates Vance Joseph’s calm, professional approach

After being hired by the Denver Broncos earlier this year as head coach, Sean Payton made big changes to the team’s coaching staff.

Payton brought back just four coaches from the former staff. One of the new coaches he brought in is defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who served as the team’s head coach from 2017-2018.

Fans in Denver might not have fond memories of Joseph because of his losing record as a head coach (11-21), but Payton appreciates Joseph’s coaching style, and he believes he’s a good fit to run the defense.

“Well, there’s a calmness to him and professionalism to him that I appreciate,” Payton said on June 14. “We always found a way to shake each other’s hand after a game or talk to each other. I just think that there’s a poise and a credibility when he presents that’s impressive. I think he’s an extremely good communicator, and I think he’s an extremely good leader.

“It never gets mentioned but dating back to even 2006 when I first became a head coach, it’s understanding the importance of hiring the right staff. I think we’ve been able to do that. We have guys that are teachers. We’ve got young, and we’ve got old — a lot of different former and experienced [coaches]. I think with Vance, there’s that calmness with him, and I think he’s a good communicator.”

Joseph, 50, has been coaching in the NFL since 2005. He worked his way up from a defensive backs coach to a defensive coordinator and ultimately to head coach before returning to a coordinator role. Payton seems confident that Joseph’s second stint in Denver will go better than the first.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire