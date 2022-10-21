Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett responds to visible player frustrations

The Denver Broncos are 2-4 and in danger of falling into a hole to deep to dig out of this season.

Fans are angry. Coaches are frustrated. Players are frustrated.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, specifically, were spotted ranting on the sideline during Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Earlier this week, Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked if it worries him to see players visibly frustrated like that on the sideline.

“When it comes to players, yeah, they’re frustrated,” Hackett said. “The coaches are frustrated. We’re all frustrated. We want more consistency. The thing I give so much credit to this team for is that they’re battling. We’re in all these games. [We had] two overtime games versus — I think Indianapolis won again this week, and then versus a good team in the Los Angeles Chargers. They are battling and they’re doing everything they can.

“With our guys being frustrated, that’s what you want. You want them to be frustrated to a certain extent because they want to win. They want to win; they want to be part of it, and they want to be able to make plays for their teammates. That happens. That happens when you don’t win a football game. They want to do whatever they can to be able to help win.”

Hackett turned the emotional player reactions into a positive, but it won’t remain a positive if the Broncos can’t turn things around quickly. Players will continue to grow even more frustrated if Hackett doesn’t get the team back on track. They’ll get an opportunity to do so when they host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire