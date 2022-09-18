Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett pleased with Bradley Chubb’s season debut

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has had an up-and-down career due to injuries. After solid seasons in 2018 and 2020, combining for 19.5 sacks, Chubb had injury-riddled injuries in 2019 and 2021. Over the past two years, Chubb played in only 11 games and registered just one sack.

So far this year, Chubb is finding that 2018/2020 form, recording five tackles and two sacks in the Broncos’ season debut against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was very pleased with Chubbs’ performance this past Monday, commending Chubbs for how he pursued the ball.

“That was awesome to see,” Hackett said last week. “When he returned it on — I think it was the two sacks, almost back-to-back — I think it was like four plays and he had two. I thought he had some great moves there. I thought did a really good job chasing after the ball and just playing with his hair on fire. I think that’s what we want to see from him as a leader of this team.”

Chubb will have a chance to replicate his performance Sunday against the Houston Texans.

