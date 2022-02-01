New Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett makes funny comment about Matt LaFleur

If you don’t know much about new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, here’s something to get you started: he’s funny.

After the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, they put in requests to interview 10 coaches, including two with the Green Bay Packers — Hackett, the offensive coordinator, and Luke Getsy, Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach.

When Hackett found out that Getsy was also going to interview for the job, he (jokingly) suggested that they should go together and recreate a “Step Brothers” scene.

Denver’s social media team gave fans a preview of what that kind of interview could look like on their Twitter page.

Exclusive look into the head-coaching interviews this weekend in Green Bay … 😅 https://t.co/gfxWEt5ZZZ pic.twitter.com/uYhlrkYuVd — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 14, 2022

The Broncos later shared another “Step Brothers” GIF on their Twitter page when news broke that Hackett was finalizing a contract with the team.

Hackett’s sense of humor was on display again during his introductory press conference last week when he brought up Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

“I’m telling you, the Green Bay Packers — what a great organization,” Hackett said. “An amazing place to be, [and] amazing people. The people I got to work with — Matt LaFleur — I will thank him forever. I’m going to make a run at being the sexiest coach in the NFL against him.”

Hackett’s remark was met with laughs, but his appreciation for LaFleur and the Green Bay organization was sincere.

“The things that he taught me, the things that he allowed me to do, the person he let me be, and the staff that we got to hire — I realized how important a great staff is because a great staff and the group that you’re going to be with is the foundation …. I’m so grateful for the Packers, so grateful for Matt LaFleur, [and] so grateful for all the men that I worked with. They’re just the best people ever.”

Story continues

Hackett’s first order of business with the Broncos will be finalizing a coaching staff. We are tracking Denver’s coach decisions on this page.



Loading...