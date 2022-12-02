Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett downplays ‘gossip’ about Russell Wilson

Jon Heath
·1 min read

NFL Network created a stir in the football world earlier this week when Tom Pelissero reported on The Insiders that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost support from some players in the locker room.

Pelissero walked back his comments one day later, but not until after they created a firestorm in Broncos Country.

So, what does coach Nathaniel Hackett think of the situation?

“I heard that a little bit. To me, it’s all gossip,” Hackett said Wednesday. “We have a fantastic locker room. When you look at a guy like Russ, he’s unbelievable. He works — I’ve never seen somebody work that hard and never seen somebody try to embrace a team like he has while he’s here.

“Just from everything that he does, from walkthroughs to helping and how he is in the community. Russ is awesome, and we just need to do better as a team. It’s that simple. All that stuff, it is what it is. I love Russ.”

The reporting from NFL Network happened just a few days after cameras spotted defensive lineman Mike Purcell yelling at Wilson on the sideline during a loss to the Carolina Panthers last week.

NFLN might have just been connecting the dots on the locker room, and Hackett doesn’t seem to believe there’s merit to the report.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Expert Picks Predictions Lines Week 13

    NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 13 including Chiefs at Bengals, Titans at Eagles, and Bills at Patriots

  • ‘Everybody is good’ after Mike Purcell’s exchange with Russell Wilson

    "Everybody is good," Broncos coach said of Mike Purcell and Russell Wilson. "It’s a part of it. It’s an emotional game.”

  • Russell Wilson tuning out the noise: I’ve got great relationships in that locker room

    Russell Wilson defended his relationship with his teammates Wednesday. It came three days after teammate Mike Purcell was seen yelling at the Broncos quarterback on the sideline and one day after a report that Wilson “has lost some people in that locker room.” “I mean, I’ve got great relationships in that locker room, so whoever [more]

  • Broncos come to Russell Wilson's defense over latest insult

    The Denver Broncos haven't been able to adequately protect Russell Wilson, who is on pace to get sacked a career-high 56 times this season behind a patchwork offensive line and a bunch of replacements at receiver and running back. Several of his teammates, though, doggedly defended their clobbered quarterback from the latest arrow directed his way, a report on an NFL Network podcast that the QB had “lost” some members of the locker room as the Broncos spiral through a hugely disappointing season. “I'll say this: I'll say Russ is an amazing leader," safety Justin Simmons said.

  • Crypto Exchange Zipmex Secures Creditor Protection Extension as Court Sets Deal Deadline

    Zipmex, the South Asian exchange that froze withdrawals due to a shortfall in liquidity earlier this year, has secured creditor protection for all of its entities until April next year, according to an update on the company's website.

  • Inside China's fight over the future of zero-COVID

    "Omicron is not a threat, it is just like a normal cold," said the IT worker in his mid-20s in Shanghai, describing China's ongoing lockdown measures as "ridiculous". His frustration about civil rights and economic damage won't sway Cai Shiyu, a 70-year-old resident of the megacity who has heart disease and high blood pressure. Opinions about President Xi Jinping's signature "zero-COVID" policy vary wildly across China, a country often viewed from overseas as a surveillance state that enforces iron discipline.

  • Bills place LB Von Miller on injured reserve with knee injury

    Miller will miss a minimum of four games.

  • Kanye West Ordered To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K Per Month In Child Support

    The celebrity co-parents are officially divorced.

  • Markets have 'reacted in wrong direction' following Fed’s rate hike comments: Strategist

    RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO Kevin Nicholson and CAPTRUST Director of Investments Christian Ledoux join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recent comments made by Fed officials about interest rate hikes and the resilience of the American consumer.

  • Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates

    The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates. The move comes after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that it was time to slow rate hikes, noting that "slowing down at this point is a good way to balance the risks." Investors took comfort from the comments, even as Powell also said that rates would still go higher and that controlling inflation "will require holding policy at a restrictive level for some time."

  • Georgia vs LSU SEC Championship Prediction Game Preview

    Georgia vs LSU SEC Championship game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the SEC Championship Week game on Saturday, December 3

  • Bill Belichick: I didn’t think it was worth risking injuries to use our timeouts at the end

    The Patriots still had all three timeouts when the Bills kneeled down at the end of Thursday night’s game to run out the clock on a 24-10 win, and Bill Belichick let the clock run. Afterward, he said he didn’t see the point of extending the game any longer and risking injuries. Belichick noted that [more]

  • How the 49ers’ dominant defense works from front to back

    The San Francisco 49ers' defense has been amazing over the last month. Laurie Fitzpatrick details how it all works from front to back.

  • USC vs Utah Pac-12 Championship Prediction Game Preview

    USC vs Utah Pac-12 Championship game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Pac-12 Championship Week game on Friday, December 2

  • Nathaniel Hackett: “Gossip” that Russell Wilson has lost people in locker room

    Quarterback Russell Wilson‘s relationship with his Broncos teammates came up during last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers when defensive lineman Mike Purcell was seen yelling in Wilson’s face during a change in possession. Purcell didn’t appear to be saying anything too friendly to Wilson, but both players said the defensive lineman was trying to provide [more]

  • Julia Fox Admits Her ‘Strange Addiction’ Since The Age Of 8-Years-Old

    Julia Fox is super random and we love her for it. The actress turned “muse” recently shared a fun fact with fans about her “strange addiction.” On Tuesday, November 29th, Fox shared a post from “Julia Fox Quotes” to her Instagram Story. Julia Fox Has A Strange Addiction The quote read, “I kind of have […]

  • Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, part of an infamous 1974 trade, dies at 82

    Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine desperately traded a treasure trove of draft picks for quarterback John Hadl, who was near the end of his career.

  • How 8th grade QB Trent Seaborn dominated the Alabama high school football 7A championship

    Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.

  • Aaron Rodgers links finishing the 2022 season to 2023

    The Packers have another potential Aaron Rodgers problem. And Aaron Rodgers knows it. He’s due to make nearly $60 million in 2023. Every penny of it is fully guaranteed. If the Packers decide they’d like to move on, there’s not much they can do about it, if he decides he wants to stay. Rodgers, by [more]

  • Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday

    Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]