Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett downplays ‘gossip’ about Russell Wilson

NFL Network created a stir in the football world earlier this week when Tom Pelissero reported on The Insiders that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost support from some players in the locker room.

Pelissero walked back his comments one day later, but not until after they created a firestorm in Broncos Country.

So, what does coach Nathaniel Hackett think of the situation?

“I heard that a little bit. To me, it’s all gossip,” Hackett said Wednesday. “We have a fantastic locker room. When you look at a guy like Russ, he’s unbelievable. He works — I’ve never seen somebody work that hard and never seen somebody try to embrace a team like he has while he’s here.

“Just from everything that he does, from walkthroughs to helping and how he is in the community. Russ is awesome, and we just need to do better as a team. It’s that simple. All that stuff, it is what it is. I love Russ.”

The reporting from NFL Network happened just a few days after cameras spotted defensive lineman Mike Purcell yelling at Wilson on the sideline during a loss to the Carolina Panthers last week.

NFLN might have just been connecting the dots on the locker room, and Hackett doesn’t seem to believe there’s merit to the report.

