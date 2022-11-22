Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett deflects attention away from his job security

The Denver Broncos are a mess, and much of the blame for the team’s poor season falls on first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has appeared to be in over his head all year.

After a loss on Sunday dropped the team to 3-7, Hackett was asked about his job security. The coach deflected attention away from himself and instead wanted to focus on the team and turning the season around.

“For me, everything is about this team and this staff,” Hackett said Sunday. “I’ve told you guys that before. I just want to do everything I can to help this team win. We’ve been so close, we’ve had so many opportunities. We’ve had a lot of things happen this year that are unfortunate, but we have to continually find ways to win. That’s my sole purpose. That’s all I’m looking to do.

“Whatever happens [to me] — those things I can’t control. I always communicate with everybody, talk about everything, show them all the different things that are going on so that they can have all their questions answered and go from there.”

The fact that Hackett hasn’t been fired yet might suggest that Denver’s front office will wait to make a potential move until after the season. In the meantime, Hackett aims to keep the focus on the team.

