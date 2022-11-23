Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett comments on cutting Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon on Monday after his fifth fumble of the season on Sunday.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett was diplomatic when he was asked about the team’s decision on Monday.

“Melvin, he’s a true pro,” the coach said. “He’s done a lot of good stuff here at the Denver Broncos and scored some touchdowns for us this year. We thought it was best for the team and we moved on. I wish him the best of luck and I think it’s great for him to have a fresh start.”

Hackett said the team will now turn to Latavius Murray at running back with Marlon Mack mixing in and Devine Ozigbo providing depth. Denver lost running back Chase Edmonds to an ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders and the team already had Javonte Williams and Mike Boone on injured reserve going into Sunday’s game.

Gordon rushed 508 times for 2,222 yards in 41 games with the Broncos from 2020-2022. He scored 22 touchdowns and fumbled 12 times during his tenure in Denver.

