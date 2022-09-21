Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett admits he needs to make decisions faster during games

The Denver Broncos’ offense has moved the ball well through two weeks, but they’ve struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone and the team’s pre-snap management has been problematic.

The red zone woes are being addressed. As for the team’s pre-snap operations, coach Nathaniel Hackett has admitted that he needs to do a better job making decisions and getting plays in faster going forward.

“When it comes to the operations, that’s something that we’re talking about quite a bit,” Hackett said Monday. “There is a lot of things — we have to make sure the communication is clear and concise.

“I need to do better at making decisions faster and quicker and getting that information to the quarterback and being on the same page with him. That’s stuff that we talked about this morning, and all the way to this evening. It has to improve.”

Denver had two delay of game penalties on Sunday, one of which knocked the team out of field goal range and forced a punt. Hackett confirmed that both delay of game penalties were the result of his indecision.

“Yes, they were,” the coach said. “I was considering [going for it] on both those situations. That’s where I just need to be better at communicating with everybody, getting the proper information, and making the right decision.”

Hackett served as the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, but he did not call plays (Matt LaFleur handles that in Green Bay). Hackett did handle play calls while he was an OC with the Jacksonville Jaguars, though, and he’s called plays through five games with the Broncos this year (including the preseason).

Hackett needs to get plays in faster and quarterback Russell Wilson needs to get the offense set quicker going forward. The coach and QB are well aware of the problem — now it’s on them to fix it.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire