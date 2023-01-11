Broncos coach update: Jim Caldwell added to list of candidates

The Denver Broncos now have seven known candidates for their open head coach position.

The Broncos will interview Jim Caldwell today, according to a report from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Caldwell, 67, most recently served as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Caldwell won Super Bowls as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts and with the Baltimore Ravens. He has had two stints as a head coach in the NFL, owning a 62-50 record.

Caldwell won two division titles in three years (2009-11) as an HC with the Colts and later helped the Lions earn two playoff berths in four seasons (2014-17). He is the fifth candidate with head coach experience drawing interest from the Broncos.

Denver’s first (virtual) interview was with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh on Monday. After that, the Broncos had an in-person interview with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Tuesday. Caldwell’s interview followed on Wednesday.

Three down, (at least) four more to go.

Denver has also requested interviews with Los Angeles Rams DC Raheem Morris, San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, ex-New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton and Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn.

The Broncos have to wait until Jan. 17 for potential in-person interviews with Morris, Ryans and Payton. Because the Cowboys play on Monday, the earliest date for an in-person interview with Quinn is Jan. 18.

Denver is seeking a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett. We are tracking all of the candidates for the job on this page.

