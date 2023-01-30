Do the Broncos have any coach candidates left?

After firing Nathaniel Hacketet, the Denver Broncos created a list of eight candidates for their head coach opening. That list might now be down to zero.

The Broncos have informed Raheem Morris, David Shaw, Jim Caldwell and Ejiro Evero that they are “going another direction,” according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

That’s four.

Dan Quinn was also a candidate for the job, but he announced last week that he will remain with the Dallas Cowboys. That’s five.

Sean Payton was also a presumed top candidate for the job, but it does not appear that Denver — or any other team — plans to hire him this cycle. Six.

DeMeco Ryans was believed to be “a top candidate” for the Broncos job, but it sounds like he is leaning toward joining the Houston Texans. Seven.

Jim Harbaugh might have been the team’s No. 1 choice, but he announced earlier this month that he plans to remain at the University of Michigan. Unless Harbaugh changes his mind (which is apparently a possible scenario), Denver appears to have struck out in its head coach search.

So what happens next?

Unless the Broncos decide to circle back to one of their original eight candidates, the team will have to expand its search. In a since-deleted tweet, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka could be a candidate for the job.

Rapoport and Pelissero also wrote on Saturday evening that Denver could circle back to a pair of candidates from their search last year: Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

This is a strange scenario and if the reports are to be believed, the Broncos might have to start a new coaching search from scratch.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire