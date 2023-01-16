Broncos coach candidate Jim Harbaugh to remain at Michigan

Denver Broncos coach candidate Jim Harbaugh has informed Michigan that he will remain with the Wolverines, school president Santa J. Ono announced in a statement Monday.

After a 15-year career as a quarterback in the NFL, Harbaugh (59) switched to coaching in 2002, joining the Oakland Raiders as a QBs coach. Two years later, he was hired as the head coach of the University of San Diego.

Harbaugh went 29-6 in three seasons with the Toreros before joining Stanford as a head coach in 2007. The Cardinal went 4-8 in Harbaugh’s four years at the school. By his final season, Stanford improved to 12-1 and won the Orange Bowl.

After a successful seven-year stint in college, Harbaugh became the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, and he won again. The 49ers went 44-19-1 in four seasons with Harbaugh, winning two division titles and reaching the playoffs three times, including a Super Bowl appearance.

Harbaugh returned to college football in 2015 with the University of Michigan. The Wolverines have gone 74-25 in eight seasons under Harbaugh, reaching seven bowl games.

