Broncos coach candidate Dan Quinn to remain with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts that he will remain in Dallas as a DC for another season, NFL Network reported Thursday.

Quinn (52) played as a defensive lineman at Salisbury State University before starting his career as a defensive line coach at William & Mary in 1994. He went on to spend time at two other schools before jumping to the NFL as a defensive quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers in 2001.

Quinn was promoted to defensive line coach in 2003 and he went on to hold the same position with the Miami Dolphins (2005-06), New York Jets (2007-08) and Seattle Seahawks (2009-10).

Quinn overlapped with Broncos general manager George Paton in Miami, who was serving as the Dolphins’ director of pro personnel at the time.

Quinn left his role as the Seahawks’ assistant head coach and defensive line coach in 2011 to become the defensive coordinator/defensive line coach for the University of Florida. After two years with the Gators, Quinn returned to Seattle as a defensive coordinator and won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Following back-to-back Super Bowl appearances with the Seahawks, Quinn was hired by the Atlanta Falcons as a head coach in 2015. Atlanta famously blew a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in an eventual 34-28 loss in Super Bowl LI following the 2016 season.

Quinn went 43-42 with the Falcons before being fired five games into the 2020 season. He joined the Cowboys as a defensive coordinator in 2021 and helped Dallas rank fifth in points allowed this season and seventh last year. He will now remain for the Cowboys for at least one more season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire