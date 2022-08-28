Broncos close out preseason with 23-13 win over Vikings

The Denver Broncos wrapped up preseason on Saturday evening with a 23-13 win over Minnesota Vikings at home.

Denver’s standouts on offense were running back Mike Boone and rookie wide receiver Montrell Washington. Boone rushed five times for 44 yards and caught two passes for seven yards. Washington scored a touchdown on an 11-yard run from a pitch in the second quarter.

On defense, defensive lineman McTelvin Agim turned in an impressive performance with two strip-sacks, including one that outside linebacker Baron Browning returned 17 yards for a touchdown just before halftime. Rookie safety Delarrin Turner-Yell also stood with four tackles and a sack that stopped the Vikings on fourth-and-goal late in the game, preserving the win.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus added 50-, 40- and 31-yard field goals to give Denver 23 total points.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, they did not escape the game without injury. Promising rookie receiver Brandon Johnson went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter and he did not return to the game. It remains to be seen how much that injury might impact Johnson’s chances to make the team.

On a positive note on the injury front, receiver KJ Hamler returned to action for the first time since tearing his ACL last September. Hamler caught three passes for 18 yards and he looked healthy and confident.

Up next for Denver is Tuesday’s deadline to finalize a 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire