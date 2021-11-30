Broncos climb five spots in NFL power rankings entering Week 13

Following their impressive 28-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Denver Broncos are now ranked 17th in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s up five spots from their No. 22 ranking last week.

Here is Davis’ commentary with Denver’s ranking:

Only two teams have allowed fewer points, and only four have turned it over fewer times than Denver. Certainly not a sexy formula, but it’s a winning one that has this team in the wild-card mix.

Despite their rise this week, the Broncos are still the lowest-ranked team in the AFC West, behind the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 5), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 15) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 16). Denver will undoubtedly start to get more respect if the team upsets the Chiefs on the road in Week 13.

The Green Bay Packers are ranked No. 1 this week and the Detroit Lions are ranked No. 32. To view the complete NFL power rankings entering Week 13, visit USATODAY.com.

