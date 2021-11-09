Broncos climb five spots in NFL power rankings after big win over Cowboys

Following a huge upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on the road, the Denver Broncos are ranked No. 17 in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s up five spots from their No. 22 ranking last week.

Here is Davis’ commentary for the Broncos’ ranking entering Week 10:📈

Though 5-4, Denver’s rout of Dallas on Sunday was its first victory over a varsity opponent. A win over Eagles on Sunday would give Broncos sweep of NFC East.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers are ranked No. 10, the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked No. 11 and the Las Vegas Raiders are ranked No. 15.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who will travel to Denver this week, are ranked No. 22. Philly lost to the Chargers 27-24 at home in Week 9.

The Arizona Cardinals are ranked No. 1 this week and the Detroit Lions are ranked No. 32 (last). To view this week’s complete NFL power rankings, visit USATODAY.com.

List