Broncos claim Patrick Morris off waivers from Steelers

The Broncos claimed center Patrick Morris off waivers from the Steelers on Tuesday. He takes the roster spot of defensive end Derek Wolfe, whom the team placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

With Maurkice Pouncey suspended for two games, the Steelers called up Morris from their practice squad. Pouncey has returned, so the Steelers waived Morris.

Morris, 24, has never appeared in an NFL game. He was on the Steelers’ game-day roster the past two games but did not play.

Morris went undrafted out of TCU in 2018. The Steelers signed him as a free agent, cut him out of the 2018 preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Pittsburgh waived Morris out of training camp this summer, too, and added him back to the practice squad.

Wolfe finished his eighth season with the Broncos with a career-best seven sacks. He added 34 tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.