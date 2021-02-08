Broncos claim Natrez Patrick off waivers from Rams

The Broncos officially claimed linebacker Natrez Patrick off waivers from the Rams on Monday.

Patrick, 23, originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He made the team’s roster as a rookie.

In 12 games in 2019, Patrick played 16 defensive snaps and 195 on special teams.

In 2020, the Rams cut him out of training camp. He signed to the practice squad and was on and off the active roster, playing 13 games.

Patrick saw action on 237 special teams snaps this season.

The Rams cut him before their first playoff game to get left tackle Andrew Whitworth back on the roster.

