Broncos claim Keondre Coburn off waivers

Defensive tackle Keondre Coburn got waived by the Chiefs this week, but he will be staying in the AFC West.

According to the NFL's transaction wire, Coburn has been claimed by the Broncos. Wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey was let go in a corresponding move.

Coburn played nine snaps and made one tackle in the season opener, but the return of Chris Jones after that loss to the Lions relegated Coburn to the inactive list for the rest of the team's games.

Humphrey has bounced between the active roster and practice squad over the first six weeks of the regular season, so he could return to the Broncos fold in the near future.