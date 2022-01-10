Broncos claim Essang Bassey off waivers

The Broncos took a moment away from their head coaching search to add a cornerback off of waivers.

According to multiple reports, they have claimed Essang Bassey. Bassey was dropped by the Chargers over the weekend.

Bassey is a familiar face in Denver. He signed with the team after going undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and had 23 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 12 games during his rookie season. He appeared in one game for Denver this season and went to the Chargers after being waived in November. He had one tackle in one appearance for Los Angeles.

While the Broncos claimed Bassey on Monday, he won’t formally join the team until after the Super Bowl as the waiver process is paused during the postseason.

