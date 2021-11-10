Broncos claim Eagles castoff Mac McCain four days before matchup

Looking for inside info? Broncos claim CB released by Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Broncos continued stocking up on Eagles castoffs Wednesday, four days before the two teams meet in Denver.

The Broncos, who signed former Eagles offensive lineman Casey Tucker to their practice squad on Tuesday, were awarded cornerback Mac McCain on waivers on Wednesday, one day after the Eagles released him to make room for Jordan Howard on the 53-man roster.

The Eagles and Broncos meet at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday.

How much can Tucker and McCain help Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and coordinators Pat Shurmur, the long-time Eagles assistant, and Ed Donatell?

Probably not a ton, but both did spend significant time with the Eagles this year.

Tucker was in training camp with the Eagles and had been on the practice squad from Sept. 29 until they released him on Oct. 20. He also spent time here in 2019 and 2020, but that was during Doug Pederson’s tenure.

McCain was with the Broncos in training camp and began the season on Denver’s practice squad until there Eagles signed him on Sept. 7. He spent two months on the Eagles’ active roster until he was released.

Back in September, the 49ers signed Kerryon Johnson soon after the Eagles released him following training camp, and Nick Sirianni spoke about the value a player can have for a coaching staff about to face that player’s former team.

“My experience with that is he doesn’t know what the game plan is this week, right? He can go in there with a lot of different information but that’s a lot of information to dissect,” he said.

“I know anytime we’ve been in that scenario, and you start to talk to the guy about, ‘What do you do here, what do you do here,’ it becomes too much. It can become too much information.

"So we’ll have a couple things that we need to (change) most definitely, but we can’t overreact to that either.”

McCain was inactive for eight of nine games this year. He played against the Cowboys and got 13 snaps, all on special teams.

Tucker, who's had six different stints on the Eagles' roster or practice squad, has never played a regular-season snap in the NFL.

