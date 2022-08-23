The Broncos claimed running back Devine Ozigbo off waivers from New Orleans, the team announced Monday.

Ozigbo, who first appeared in an NFL game in 2019, has appeared in 21 games as a pro. He saw action in two games with the Saints last season, playing 11 offensive snaps and nine on special teams and making one reception for 7 yards and one run for minus-3 yards.

He played 19 games for the Jaguars from 2019-21 and had 22 touches for 93 yards.

Ozigbo, a former third-team All-Big Ten player, totaled 12 touchdowns and more than 1,000 rushing yards in his final season at the University of Nebraska.

He joins a running backs room that includes Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III and Mike Boone.

Broncos claim Devine Ozigbo off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk