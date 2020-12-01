Broncos CEO Joe Ellis on QB COVID debacle: We must prevent this from happening again

The Broncos found themselves, as of Saturday afternoon, without a quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Saints. Privately, the Broncos aren’t happy with various aspects of the way the situation was handled. Publicly, the Broncos are saying all the right things.

“We share the disappoint of our fans for the challenging and unique situation our team faced at the last minute this weekend,” team president and CEO Joe Ellis said. “While it’s easy to point fingers, all of us must take responsibility and work together to prevent it from happening again.

“Throughout this season, I’m proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff to create a safe environment for everyone, led by our medical, facilities and compliance efforts. It’s especially important to recognize the discipline and sacrifices of the players — and their families — this year.

“The players have stuck together and done a tremendous job facing adversity with a positive mindset. That was never more clear than on Sunday against the Saints.

“As we enter the final month of this unprecedented season, we must do even more with the COVID-19 spike around the league and the community. I met with John Elway and Vic Fangio virtually on Monday afternoon, and together we outlined what needs to be done to step it up.

“It’s a team effort — players, coaches and staff. We will learn from this and be ready for the challenge of facing the Chiefs in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football.”

Ellis is right, and the advice applies to every NFL team and everyone else. Now more than ever, it’s critical to take the situation seriously, and to shout down anyone who still insists on downplaying it. For the vast majority of NFL players, it’s not a matter of life and death. Carelessness, however, can wreck seasons, given the league’s procedures for balancing the playing of football against contributing to the spread of the virus in the communities where they play.

Hopefully, all players and coaches will heed all procedures and requirements, especially as more players and coaches inevitably catch the virus away from the facility.

Broncos CEO Joe Ellis on QB COVID debacle: We must prevent this from happening again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk