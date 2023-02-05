Broncos CB Pat Surtain will start for AFC in Pro Bowl’s flag football game

The Pro Bowl will look different this year.

The NFL has renamed the all-star event the Pro Bowl Games, and it now features several skills competitions and a flag football game.

Each conference can earn points in the skills competitions and initial two flag football games before the ultimate Pro Bowl winner is determined in the third and final flag football game on Sunday afternoon.

Peyton Manning (AFC) and Eli Manning (NFC) are serving as the head coaches of their respective conferences. Eli recruited DeMarcus Ware, who won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos, to serve as the NFC’s defensive coordinator.

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain will start for the AFC’s defense in the flag football game after the defensive back was voted into the all-star game by players, coaches and fans. Surtain also received first-team All-Pro recognition this season from Players and the Associated Press.

The flag football Pro Bowl game will be played at 1 p.m. MT on Sunday. The game will be televised on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD. Here are the rosters for each team.

