Broncos CB Pat Surtain snubbed by 2023 AP All-Pro Team

The Associated Press announced its 2023 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday and two Denver Broncos players made the cut.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons and returner Marvin Mims received second-team recognition. Surtain was snubbed.

Surtain (23) totaled 69 tackles, 12 pass breakups and one interception this season. Simmons (30) recorded 70 tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions and one sack (he also missed two games due to injury). Mims (21) averaged 26.5 yards per kickoff return and 16.4 yards per punt return this season.

Surtain was named to the NFLPA’s All-Pro Team, and Simmons, Surtain and Mims were all elected as AFC starters for the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Additionally, Pro Football Focus named Denver fullback Michael Burton to its All-Pro Team, and Broncos long snapper Mitchell Fraboni earned a second-team All-Pro nod from PFF.

Simmons and Surtain were named first-team AP All-Pros last season. Denver’s secondary is in good hands with Simmons and Surtain leading the way, despite PS2’s omission this year.

