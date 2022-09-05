Broncos CB Pat Surtain on Seahawks WRs: ‘We’re ready for the challenge’

Last season, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf combined to catch 148 passes for 2,142 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Lockett and Metcalf are arguably one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL, and they will provide a tough test for the Denver Broncos’ secondary in Week 1. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain believes he and his teammate will pass the test.

“They are both great receivers and perimeter receivers,” Surtain said last week. “It’s going to be a challenge for us, but we’re ready for the challenge. We just have to prepare the right way and create the right habits going into the week.”

Russell Wilson, Denver’s new quarterback, is obviously familiar with the Seahawks’ receivers from his time in Seattle. That allows Surtain to gain some intel on his upcoming matchups, but the cornerback also noted that film study will still be key.

“It’s definitely a benefit, especially him playing with those two guys,” Surtain said. “I can pick his brain, gain a few tips from him and some insight from him.

“But also it just comes down to film study and preparation, at the same time, and getting yourself mentally and physically prepared for that week.”

Surtain had an excellent rookie season last year, but it did not end with a Pro Bowl nod. Starting the 2022 season well with a strong performance against Lockett and Metcalf would be a great way for Surtain to begin getting more national recognition in his second season.

