Broncos CB Pat Surtain, RB Javonte Williams nominated for Rookie of the Week award
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain and running back Javonte Williams have both been nominated for the Rookie of the Week award on NFL.com.
Denver’s not the only team that has a pair of players nominated — the Miami Dolphins also have two nominees in outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (three sacks) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (nine catches for 137 yards and a touchdown).
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (310 passing yards, two touchdowns) and San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (168 yards from scrimmage, one touchdown) were also nominated.
Williams had a big game on Sunday, totaling 111 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown despite playing in a shared backfield with Melvin Gordon.
Surtain also had an impressive performance, totaling five tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions, one of which was returned 70 yards for a touchdown. Surtain’s pick-six brought back memories of Champ Bailey.
Fans can vote for the Rookie of the Week award on NFL.com.
