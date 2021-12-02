Broncos CB Pat Surtain named Rookie of the Week

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain has been named Rookie of the Week, an honor voted on by fans on NFL.com.

Surtain had a big game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, totaling five tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions in a 28-13 win. Surtain’s 70-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter also helped him earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams (111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown) finished third in the Rookie of the Week voting (Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle finished second).

In Week 9, Williams won the Rookie of the Week award after he rushed for 111 yards in Denver’s 30-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Surtain was selected by the Broncos with the ninth overall pick in this year’s NFL draft out of Alabama. Denver then traded up in the second round of the draft to select Williams out of North Carolina. It’s still early, but those two picks appear to have been excellent decisions by the Broncos.

