Broncos CB Pat Surtain named first-team All-Pro by players

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain has been named a first-team Players’ All-Pro for the 2022 season, the NFLPA announced Wednesday.

This is different recognition than the traditional Associated Press All-Pro honor, which is voted on by media members. The Players’ All-Pro list is voted on by players across the league who vote on players at their same position and players who line up directly across from them.

Surtain is also a strong candidate to receive All-Pro recognition from the AP next month. He has already been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl after being voted in as a starter by fans, players and coaches last fall.

Surtain earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors in 2021 after totaling 14 pass breakups and four interceptions as a rookie. He totaled 10 pass breakups and two interceptions in 2022 as his targets dropped from 96 to 77.

Chiefs and Chargers quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert combined to target Surtain just one time in Denver’s final two games of the season, according to Pro Football Focus. That is the ultimate sign of respect for a cornerback.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire