Broncos CB Pat Surtain named to PFWA’s All-NFL team

Denver Broncos CB Pat Surtain was recently named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-NFL team for the 2022 NFL season.

It’s yet another recognition for Surtain, who was also named a first-team All-Pro both by the Associated Press and in a first-ever Players vote. Surtain was also elected as a Pro Bowl starter by players, coaches and fans.

Surtain is steadily gaining a reputation for being one of the NFL’s best young defensive players, living up to his first-round billing from the 2021 NFL draft. For the 2022 NFL season, Surtain started every game and finished with 60 tackles, two interceptions, and ten pass deflections.

Surtain’s play parlayed the Broncos into a top-five pass defense and scoring defense in 2022. It’s safe to say Denver will view Surtain as a cornerstone for the franchise moving forward.

At one point, Surtain was ranked as the highest-graded cornerback in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. Surtain would finish the season second behind New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner, but it will not diminish the season he put together. Congratulations to Surtain on the tremendous honor, as more awards will come.

