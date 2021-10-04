Broncos CB Pat Surtain ‘expected to be OK’

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain is “expected to be OK” after suffering a chest injury in Week 4, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Surtain will be “day to day” this week.

After suffering the injury, Surtain (6-2, 202 pounds) was ruled out in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Before leaving the game, Surtain played 63 snaps on defense, totaling six tackles.

Surtain has totaled 15 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception in four games this season.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) and receiver/returner Diontae Spencer (chest) were also injured against Baltimore. Bridgewater is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Spencer is also “day to day,” according to Fangio.

In addition to Surtain and Spencer avoiding serious injuries, there is more good news on the injury front for Denver this week — running back Mike Boone (quad) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) are both eligible to be activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster, and guard Dalton Risner (ankle) should be able to return for Week 5.

