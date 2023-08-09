Broncos CB K’Waun Williams has stood out at training camp

Pat Surtain is the star in the Denver Broncos’ cornerback room, but he’s not the most experienced CB on the roster.

K’Waun Williams is entering his ninth year in the NFL. Before joining the Broncos last spring, Williams spent five years with the San Francisco 49ers and two years with the Cleveland Browns.

The 32-year-old defensive back is a play-maker with 345 tackles, 34 pass breakups, 14 quarterback hits, 11 forced fumbles, five interceptions and three fumble recoveries on his resume.

Williams has stood out at training camp this summer.

“He’s had a good camp,” coach Sean Payton said of Williams last week. “He’s got good ball skills. You see his speed, and he’s got really good range. I think he plays well deep and some guys have trouble with the ball deep, but he’s someone that I think is very comfortable going from low to high, and vice versa. I think he stood out.”

Surtain will serve as the team’s No. 1 cornerback and Damarri Mathis is currently serving as the No. 2 cornerback across from Surtain. Williams will likely play in the slot as the No. 3 cornerback this season. That trio already has a year of experience together and they could take it to the next level in 2023.

