The Broncos spent some time on Saturday worrying that they could be losing their top nickel corner for a while, if not for the whole season.

K'Waun Williams suffered a knee injury in practice. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that an MRI revealed no structural damage. Williams is expected to miss just a few days.

The injury happened late in practice. Via Klis, Williams tweaked the knee on a deep touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to rookie receiver Montrell Washington.

Williams joined the Broncos as a free agent from the 49ers. Last year, he appeared in 14 games with eight starts. He spent five years in San Francisco and, before that, two with the Browns.

Given the division in which they play, the Broncos will need their top corners for as much of the season as they can have them available. In the nickel defense, Williams will work the inside, while Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby cover the outside receivers.

Broncos CB K’Waun Williams escapes serious knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk