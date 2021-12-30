The Broncos did not practice as scheduled on Thursday.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that the team cancelled practice after five players tested positive for COVID-19. Fangio did not name any of the players as the team worked to verify the results, but they had four players go on the reserve list Wednesday and moved to entirely virtual work as a precautionary measure.

“I just felt we needed to hit the ‘pause’ button to wrap our hands around what we have here,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

The Broncos plan to practice Friday and Saturday before heading to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Sunday in Week 17. At 7-8, they need to win out and get help in order to make it to the postseason.

Broncos call off Thursday’s practice after more positive COVID tests originally appeared on Pro Football Talk