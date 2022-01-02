Broncos call up 12 practice squad players after COVID-19 outbreak

After being hit hard by COVID-19 this week, the Denver Broncos turned to their practice squad to fill out their roster for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Friday, the Broncos activated running back Damarea Crockett, wide receiver Travis Fulgham, outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and wide receiver Seth Williams from the practice squad to the game day roster as COVID-19 replacements.

Denver also signed cornerback Rojesterman Farris and linebacker Carlo Kemp to the practice squad on Friday.

On Saturday, the Broncos activated outside linebacker Andre Mintze both from injured reserve and from the Reserve/COVID-19 list to the 53-man roster. The team also activated Farris from the practice squad to the active roster.

Denver then activated seven players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements: offensive tackle Quinn Bailey, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, wide receiver Rico Gafford, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer and inside linebacker Barrington Wade were called up to the game day roster.

The Broncos called up a total of 12 players from the practice squad, with Mintze being the 13th reinforcement from injured reserve.

Denver will also be without defensive line coach Bill Kollar (COVID-19 protocol) on Sunday.

