Broncos' Caden Sterns likely out for season with knee injury

Broncos safety Caden Sterns' season ended on Sunday.

Sterns suffered a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sterns missed the final 12 games of last season with a hip injury, and from all reports the Broncos were impressed with how hard he worked this offseason to get back into shape and ready for 2023. The team had high hopes for him this year.

The 23-year-old Sterns was a 2021 fifth-round pick and has been a solid contributor on both defense and special teams.