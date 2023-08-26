Broncos buzz: RB Javonte Williams back in action

Broncos Wire will have weekly updates now through the end of training camp on the latest storylines from practice and preseason. This is the fifth edition.

Javonte returns: After missing 13 games last season with a torn ACL and LCL, RB Javonte Williams recovered quickly and he avoided the PUP list to begin training camp this summer. Williams made his return to the field in Week 2 of preseason against the 49ers and made an immediate impact. The third-year running back rushed three times for 12 yards and he was targeted five times as a receiver out of the backfield. Williams hauled in four receptions for 18 yards, giving him seven total touches for 30 yards in his return. The running back looked healthy and elusive and he is on track to start against the Raiders in Week 1. Denver’s second-string RB, Samaje Perine, rushed three times for 22 yards against San Francisco.

Rookie watch: TE/FB Nate Adkins delivered several key blocks on running plays against the 49ers and caught three passes for 17 yards (he also had two receptions nullified by penalties). Adkins seems unlikely to make the 53-man roster over veteran FB Michael Burton, but he will likely be a top candidate for the Broncos’ practice squad this season. Burton will become a 32-year-old free agent next year, so Adkins might be a long-term option at fullback.

