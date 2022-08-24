Broncos buzz: Quick notes after second week of preseason

With preseason in full swing, here’s our third installment of weekly Broncos buzz notes heading into the regular season.

Brandon Johnson’s summer rise: After an excellent training camp and a strong performance in the team’s first preseason game, Johnson was given borderline-starter treatment in Week 2 of preseason. Fellow WRs Seth Williams, Jalen Virgil, Darrius Shepherd and Trey Quinn all played much later in Saturday’s game against the Bills than Johnson, presumably a sign that he’s above them on the depth chart. Johnson caught one pass before later taking a seat on the sideline with Denver’s regular starters in Buffalo. There’s still one more preseason game to go, but Johnson appears to be an early favorite to make the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie, continuing the team’s history of finding UDFA gems.

