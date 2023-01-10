Broncos buzz: Denver making changes to roster and front office

The Denver Broncos are making moves on and off the field this week.

As it relates to the on-field roster, the Broncos added defensive lineman Jordan Jackson to a reserve/future contract on Tuesday. Jackson joins the nine other players who have already signed reserve/future deals this offseason.

Meanwhile, in the front office, senior vice president of corporate partnerships Brady Kellogg has resigned, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reported Tuesday. Kellogg was the “right-hand man” of former executive Mac Freeman, who stepped down last summer.

Klis reported that the team will now begin searching for a new chief commercial officer. The Broncos previously hired Hailey Sullivan as their new chief marketing officer last week.

Back to Jackson — he played college football with the Air Force Falcons before being selected by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Jackson (6-4, 294 pounds) spent his rookie season on the Saints’ practice squad and he is now set to join Denver’s 90-man offseason roster in March.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire