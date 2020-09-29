Broncos bump Bryce Callahan, Kareem Jackson up to full participation

The Broncos didn’t hold a full practice on Tuesday, but they did get on the field for a walkthrough that resulted in a bump up in the participation levels of three defensive starters.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (wrist), defensive end Shelby Harris (neck, quadricep) and safety Kareem Jackson (back) were all listed as full participants in the estimation released by the team. They were listed as non-participants in Monday’s estimation.

Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep) moved to limited participation. That’s where running back Phillip Lindsay (foot) and cornerback Davontae Harris (hamstring) remained for the second straight day.

Lindsay has missed two games, but got back on the practice field at the end of last week, so he may be able to get back in the lineup on Thursday.

