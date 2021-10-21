Broncos-Browns is one big Vikings reunion

Vikings fans, allow me to paint a picture…

You’re sitting at home. Your team notched its record to 3-3 last game. Now, Minnesota is in a bye week. You’re gearing up for an NFL slate where your beloved Vikings will be resting. You will have to find other NFL-related ways to entertain yourself this week.

Do I have the game for you. The Broncos take on the Browns on Thursday, and if you’re a Vikings fan, you will see a lot of familiar faces.

Let’s start with the coaching staff. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was once the offensive coordinator in Minnesota. On the other side of the field, there’s Denver offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, also a former Minnesota OC.

George Paton, the former Vikings assistant GM, is now the GM of the Broncos. Kelly Kleine also departed from Minnesota to the Denver front office this offseason.

Then, there are the quarterbacks for this game. The Browns named Case Keenum the starting quarterback this week with Baker Mayfield injured. Keenum was the quarterback when the Vikings pulled off the Minneapolis Miracle.

Of course, the Broncos are starting Teddy Bridgewater, the starter in Minnesota before he suffered a gruesome knee injury.

The similarities don’t stop there. The Broncos have former Vikings running back Mike Boone. The Browns have former Minnesota edge Ifeadi Odenigbo and Chase McLaughlin, the latter of whom served on the Vikings’ practice squad. So get ready Vikings fans — you have plenty to watch on Thursday.