Broncos bringing in kicker Parker White for workout

Brett Maher isn’t the only kicker who will work out for the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.

The Broncos are also bringing in Parker White, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. White, 24, went undrafted last spring and he had several tryouts with NFL teams but was not signed until after the 2022 season.

The Green Bay Packers gave White a reserve/future contract in January, but he was cut this week to make room for new running back Emanuel Wilson, who initially signed with Denver as a college free agent this spring but was cut after rookie minicamp.

White (6-5, 205 pounds) spent five seasons at South Carolina, earning second-team All-SEC recognition as a super senior in 2021. He scored a school-record 368 career points with the Gamecocks and had a career-long field goal of 54 yards.

White went 16-of-17 on field goal attempts in 2021 and 30-of-30 on extra point attempts in his final college season. He is now a candidate to replace Brandon McManus, who was released by the Broncos on Tuesday.

