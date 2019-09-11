Broncos bringing back River Cracraft with Tim Patrick to IR

Word is that right tackle Ju’Wuan James will be able to return this season after injuring his knee during Monday night’s loss to the Raiders and Wednesday brought some other injury news about the team as well.

As reported on Tuesday, wide receiver Tim Patrick broke his hand in the loss and is set to have surgery to help repair the issue. A six-to-eight week recovery timeline was cited at the time of that report and that appears to be accurate.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Patrick will be placed on injured reserve. He can be designated to return after six weeks and would be eligible to play again after eight weeks on the list.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the team will fill Patrick’s roster spot by bringing back wide receiver River Cracraft. He had one catch for 44 yards in eight games last season.