It’s unclear whether Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James will miss all or a large portion of the 2021 season after tearing his Achilles this week, but Denver’s not waiting until after his surgery to start thinking about other options at the position.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team began making calls to available tackles upon first hearing of James’ injury, which took place while he was working out on his own away from the facility. Klis adds that they are expected to start bringing players in for visits in the coming days.

No names were mentioned, but Demar Dotson started eight games for the Broncos after James opted out last season and remains a free agent. Charles Leno, Dennis Kelly, Bobby Massie, Mitchell Schwartz, Eric Fisher, and Cameron Fleming are other experienced tackles currently on the open market.

The Broncos do also have Calvin Anderson, who started two games last season and was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Broncos will bring in free agent tackles for visits originally appeared on Pro Football Talk