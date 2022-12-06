Broncos bring in CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke for a visit

The Denver Broncos’ personnel team has had a busy few weeks evaluating quarterback.

Last month, the Broncos brought in QB Jarrett Guarantano for a tryout. Denver then hosted QB Joshua Dobbs for a tryout last week. After losing Josh Johnson to the San Francisco 49ers, the Broncos signed Guarantano to their practice squad on Monday.

Now a third quarterback is on his way to Denver.

The Broncos are set to host Canadian Football League quarterback Nathan Rourke on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rourke (6-1, 210 pounds) spent one year playing JUCO football at Fort Scott before transferring to Ohio University. After leading the Bobcats to three-straight bowl wins, Rourke went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft.

Rourke tried out for the New York Giants as a wide receiver but was not signed. He then turned to the CFL. The BC Lions held the QB’s CFL rights after using a second-round pick to select him in the league’s 2020 draft.

Rourke started two games for the Lions in 2021 before becoming the team’s full-time starter ahead of the 2022 season. He completed 78.7% of his passes for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 10 games with the Lions in the spring. Rourke also added 304 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground to his CFL totals.

Russell Wilson seems poised to finish out the year as the Broncos’ starter with Brett Rypien serving as the backup and Guarantano providing depth on the practice squad. So Rourke is likely being considered as a reserve/future contract candidate.

NFL teams can sign players who are not on active rosters to reserve/future contracts at the conclusion of their season. For Denver, that will be Jan. 9.

