Broncos bring back WR to fill open spot on practice squad

After promoting safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the 53-man roster earlier this week, the Denver Broncos had an opening on the 16-player practice squad.

Denver filled that open spot by bringing back rookie wide receiver Kaden Davis, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported on Tuesday.

Davis (6-1, 190 pounds) signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Northwest Missouri State this spring. Before landing in Denver, the receiver caught 55 passes for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons with the Bearcats.

Davis becomes the third receiver on the Broncos’ practice squad, joining Brandon Johnson and Trinity Benson.

Denver has a crowded depth chart at the position with seven additional WRs on the active roster: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Kendall Hinton, Tyrie Cleveland and Jalen Virgil. The Broncos also have Tim Patrick on injured reserve.

Denver’s 16-player practice squad and 53-man roster are now full.

List

5 reasons why trading Bradley Chubb made sense for the Broncos

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire