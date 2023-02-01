Will the Broncos bring back Vic Fangio?

Well, this is an interesting development.

After making Sean Payton their new head coach, the Denver Broncos might bring back a familiar face for Payton’s coaching staff.

Even before Payton joined the Broncos, there was heavy speculation that he would want Vic Fangio to be his defensive coordinator on his next team. Now that Payton is landing in Denver, buzz about Fangio has increased.

In fact, Dave Logan of KOA Radio reported on Tuesday evening that the Broncos are already negotiating with Fangio. Logan also reported that the Miami Dolphins are negotiating with Fangio.

NFL Network reported on Sunday that Fangio had agreed to terms with the Dolphins, but Fangio himself shot down that report through multiple reporters. Fangio has also been connected to the San Francisco 49ers, who need a new DC after DeMeco Ryans became the head coach of the Houston Texans.

Fangio was fired by the Broncos following the 2021 season after he went 19-30 in three seasons as a head coach. Fangio is now serving as a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, so he will not be available until after Super Bowl LVII.

Denver also still has DC Ejiro Evero under contract. Evero drew interest from all five teams with head coach openings, but those positions are starting to be filled. Payton might have to decide between Fangio and Evero when he begins building his new coaching staff.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire