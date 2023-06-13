Broncos give Brandon McManus’ old jersey number to a cornerback

NFL teams move on quickly.

Denver Broncos cornerback K’Waun Williams has switched from jersey No. 21 to jersey No. 8, the team announced Tuesday. That number, of course, was previously worn by kicker Brandon McManus from 2014-2022.

McManus was cut by the Broncos last month. He ranks second on the team’s all-time scoring list and was a key member of the club’s Super Bowl 50 win following the 2015 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks for the memories, Brandon. Now there’s a new No. 8.

In related number news, Denver guard/center Will Fuller has switched from No. 55 to No. 51. The two previous numbers worn by Willians and Fuller — 21 and 55 — are now available for other players.

The most significant number news for the Broncos this offseason is that outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper will wear No. 0. Cooper will mark just the second player in franchise history to have a zero on his uniform, joining former fullback Johnny Olszewski (1962).

Fans should note that all numbers are subject to change during the offseason. Numbers will be finalized when the 53-man roster is set in August.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire