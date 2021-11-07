Broncos blowing out Cowboys 27-0

So much for that Super Bowl hype machine. Sunday’s result from AT&T Stadium should stop the Cowboys-to-the-Super Bowl talk for at least a week.

The Broncos are piling on now, with Teddy Bridgewater scoring on a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 11:18 remaining. His pass to Courtland Sutton on the 2-point conversion has the Broncos leading the Cowboys 27-0.

Bridgewater has outplayed Dak Prescott. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams have outplayed Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. And the Broncos defense has outplayed the Cowboys defense.

Bridgewater is 19-of-28 for 249 yards and a touchdown.

Prescott, returning from a right calf strain that kept him out last week, is 6-of-19 for 79 yards. Elliott, who is playing through a knee contusion, has eight carries for 36 yards and two catches for 21 yards.

