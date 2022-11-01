Broncos make blockbuster trade sending EDGE Bradley Chubb to Miami

There has been a flurry of trades made today just ahead of the NFL trade deadline. One of the biggest just broke as ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting a massive deal between the Dolphins and Broncos that sends Bradley Chubb to Miami for a first round pick.

Trade terms, source tells ESPN: MIA trades:

⁃2023 1st (SF pick)

⁃2024 4th

⁃RB Chase Edmonds DEN trades:

⁃OLB Bradley Chubb

⁃2025 5th — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

As Schefter reports, the Broncos will also receive RB Chase Edmonds in the deal, bolstering their running back room.

Chubb’s departure from the division is significant. The former fifth overall pick led the Broncos with 5.5 sacks on the season. He and Randy Gregory on the other side made up what was considered one of the best one-two punch edge rushing tandems in the league.

Even still, the Broncos’ season has not gone as they had hoped. They are sitting at 3-5 on the season, just a half game ahead of the Raiders (2-5) for last place in the AFC West.

Perhaps they are figuring their defense can still be good without Chubb and the addition of Edmonds will help their floundering offense. It’s that or their pulling the cord on this season already, but that seems less likely.

The Broncos will face the Raiders in week 11. One of the Raiders two wins on the season was against the Broncos.

