Broncos-Bills Capsule

DENVER (2-0) at BUFFALO (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Denver 1-0-1, Buffalo 2-0

SERIES RECORD - Bills lead series 20-16-1

LAST MEETING - Broncos beat Bills 24-17, Dec. 7, 2014

LAST WEEK - Broncos beat Cowboys 42-17; Bills lost to Panthers 9-3

AP PRO32 RANKING - Broncos No. 6, Bills No. 23

BRONCOS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (1), PASS (21)

BRONCOS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (3), PASS (15)

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (8), PASS (27)

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (5), PASS (8)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Bills new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison held same role with Broncos previous two years under Gary Kubiak, who retired after last season. Dennison also played LB for Broncos from 1982-90, and previously served as assistant coach from 1995-2009. ... Vance Joseph is seventh Broncos coach to win first two games. Kubiak (7-0), Josh McDaniels (6-0) and Red Miller (6-0) are only ones to win first three. ... QB Trevor Siemian tied with Lions' Matthew Stafford with NFL-leading six TDs passing. Siemian's 24 career TDs passing are most by Broncos player in first 16 NFL career starts. ... WR Demaryius Thomas is 158 yards receiving short of becoming sixth active player to reach 8,000 career yards receiving. ... LB Von Miller's 75 1/2 career sacks rank third on team list, four short of passing Karl Mecklenburg. ... CB Aqib Talib returned interception 103 yards for touchdown against Cowboys. Talib leads active players and ranks fourth on NFL career list with 10 interceptions returned for TDs. ... Bills haven't started 2-0 at home since going 4-0 to open 2011, capped by ''home'' win at Toronto. ... Buffalo limited to 176 yards offense and 69 yards rushing against Carolina. Bills managed 10 first downs, fewest since having 10 in 45-3 loss at San Francisco in 2012. ... Against Carolina, RB LeSean McCoy had 12 carries for 9 yards, career-low in games with seven or more rushes. ... McCoy has 12-game streak with 90 or more yards from scrimmage at home. ... QB Tyrod Taylor is 16-15 overall but 2-15 in games Buffalo trails by four or more at any point in game. ... Bills have allowed combined 469 yards offense in first two games, fewest over that span since allowing 438 to open 2005 season. ... Jordan Poyer leads NFL safeties with two sacks after having one in each of first two games. ... Buffalo's six sacks against Panthers are most since had seven in 38-3 win over New York Jets on Nov. 24, 2014. ... Fantasy Tip: Broncos' defense is a must start in facing Bills' popgun attack that has yet to prove it can function if it can't run.

---

